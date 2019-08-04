Court Documents: Possible future for Blackjewel mines revealed after auction results reviewed

(WJHL) — The results of Blackjewel LLC’s auction were released after a judge ordered the results released to a court for review by 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

CBS station WYMT reports that after five successive auctions, multiple bidders placed bids for mines, largely in the east.

Kopper Glo Mining, LLC will likely purchase the first lot at auction. That includes the Lone Mountain and Black Mountain mines and their assets located in Harlan County and Wise County, Virginia.

Kopper Glo Mining, LLC will own those mines if the purchase is approved.

Not all of the assets on those properties in Virginia would go to Kopper Glo Mining, LLC.

Dean-McAfee Lenders and John Deere Construction and Forestry Company would acquire the assets on the first lot.

Rhino Energy, LLC will potentially acquire the second lot. They will acquire the Virginia Subdivision assets.

Coking Coal, LLC is hoping to acquire the Pardee mine, located in Wise County, Virginia.

“LM6” will most likely be purchased by Tye Fork Coal Company, Inc.

The “LM8” mine of Cumberland Rivercoal, LLC was bid on and acquired by Mark Energy, LLC.

The bid on the first and second lots by American Resource Corporation/Quest Energy was not accepted.

In total, eastern operations sold for $59.4 million in cash and credit bids, WYMT reports. Credit bids are money owed, meaning bidding parties can go dollar for dollar in what they are owed.

Contura Energy is likely to acquire all the Wyoming mines and the Pax Mine in West Virginia, making them the key successful bidder on western properties.

The purchases are not final yet. Monday at 10 a.m., a hearing to approve the sale of the mines and their assets will take place in federal court in Charleston, West Virginia.