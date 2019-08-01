Court Documents: J.I. Burton H.S. coach wants suspension lifted following allegations of sexual harassment

NORTON, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned that a coach and teacher at J.I. Burton High School in Norton is asking for the school board to lift his suspension.

James Adams has filed an injunction in which he claims he was given no reason for his suspension other than the fact that complaints had been made, more complaints were expected, and an outside investigator was hired.

At a June 10th school board meeting, two former high school students complained about Adams conduct toward them.

According to court records, Adams cannot coach until his suspension as a teacher is lifted.

The injunction was filed Tuesday and states that football practice starts Thursday, also adding that J.I. Burton’s first game is on August 30th.

Director of Schools in Norton, Gina Wohlford, sent News Channel 11 the following statement:

“Because this matter is in litigation, I have no comment. The Board’s legal counsel will be responding to any suit papers in due course. “ Dr. Wohlford

According to school officials, Jacob Caudill is acting as the interim head football coach.