Court documents: Injunction sought for some absentee ballots cast in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Republican Committee is asking for an injunction involving certain absentee ballot’s cast for Tuesday’s general election.

The request for injunction was filed in the Buchanan County Circuit on November 1 by the Buchanan County Republic Committee and Marcy Hernick, the committee’s vice chairwoman, against the Buchanan County Electoral Board and Vicki Clevinger as the county’s general registrar.

According to circuit court filings, the request states that “On October 31, 2019, Christopher Marston, Esq., Counsel to the Republican Party of Virginia filed a complaint with Gerald Arrington Esq., Attorney for the Commonwealth for Buchanan County, alleging, upon information and belief, that violations of 24.2-1012 of the Code relating to absentee voting had occurred in connection with the 2019 general election. A copy is attached herewith and fully incorporated herein as Exhibit ‘A.’”

That exhibit alleges “potentially unlawful conduct” by Trey Adkins, the Knox Voting District Supervisor.

It further states that “Upon information and belief, Adkins secured absentee ballot applications from approximately 250 of the registered voters in the precincts within Knox District, filling out the applications on their behalf.” It continues, “Adkins returned to at least some of these voters once the voters had received absentee ballots, either observed them marking their ballots or assisted them in filling out their ballots, assisted them in filling out the required ‘Statement of Voter’ on the ballot envelope, took the return ballot envelope and deposited the envelope in the mail.”

It was not immediately clear if those involved will appear in court or if an injunction has been granted.

You can read the full document below.