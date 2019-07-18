Court documents reveal woman jumped from apartment window to escape kidnapping in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges in connection to a kidnapping on July 15.

According to court documents, Steve Collins, 60, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop and multiple drug-related charges.

According to the affidavit, Bristol, Tennesse Police said the victim told them she worked for a company selling books door-to-door. The victim stated she went to an apartment on Lynwood Street in reference to an order placed by Collins.

The victim told police that when Collins answered the door, he “put a knife to her throat and that he choked her.” She also told investigators “It was screaming and that was why he was choking me. He said that I was going to sleep a little bit.”

The woman told police that Collins handcuffed her then tied her feet and hands. She was also gagged.

According to the report, the victim stated Collins left the apartment at that point, to hide the bicycle she had ridden to his apartment.

At that time, she managed to untie herself, jumped out a window and found someone to call the police.

She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where police noted she had injuries to her face and arm. It was also discovered she had a broken bone in her foot and a compression fracture to her spine.

The court document shows that police tried to make contact with Collins at the Lynwood Street apartment, but no one answered the door.

Investigators then spotted him in a silver Ford Explorer driving on Lynwood later about 11:19 p.m. July 15. When the officer tried to pull over Collins on Virginia Avenue, he accelerated and ran a stop sign.

According to the affidavit, a chase continued down multiple streets and into Virginia before finally ending with the vehicle hitting a tree in the backyard of a home on Delaney Street.

Jack Blevins lives in that Delaney Street home,”Sounded like somebody was dragging on the side of my house then I heard a big boom.”

The crash left behind damage.

“He broke a concrete picnic table and 2 benches that were given to my mom on mother’s day,” Blevins said.

Thursday – tire tracks and pieces of the car were still clear in Blevins’ yard.

“We’re just happy no one died,” Blevins said.

Officers stated as they walked up to the SUV, they spotted a metal smoking pipe in the driver’s side window. The officers attempted to open the vehicle to arrest Collins but were unable to open the doors.

Fire department units were sent to the scene. On arrival, Collins “immediately became alert and began speaking with them.”

In the process of extricating him from the Explorer, EMTs removed three baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine from Collins’s hand.

According to officers, Collins resisted being removed from the vehicle. Once he was taken from it, he was handcuffed and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Collins was also noted as having four active drivers license suspensions and that his vehicle didn’t appear to be insured.

Investigators said the victim’s cellphone, iPad and a children’s book were all found within the vehicle.

The document shows that “police personnel discovered rope and duct tape packaging in the apartment.”

Collins told investigators he took the victim’s bag to a Bristol, Virginia park in case the police came. The bag was found next to a trash can near the state area at Cumberland Square Park.

Her bicycle was not located.

Collins is currently in the Sullivan County Jail. He’s being held on a $110,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 23.