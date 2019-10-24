Court documents: Blackjewel to pay more than $5 million owed to miners in backpay

FILE – In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy’s Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. Mine owner Blackjewel LLC of Milton, W.Va., says it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Blackjewel operates mines in Wyoming, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Documents filed in federal court show that Blackjewel will pay more than $5 million in backwages to miners for work done between June 10 and July 1, 2019.

This is after U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia filed a complaint alleging violations of the Fair Labors Standards Act of 1938.

Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy on July 1.

According to the court documents filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Western District of Virginia, Southern District of West Virginia and Eastern District of Kentucky, the total owed to miners is more than $5 million. That includes $2,723,238.32 through the agreement in the Western District of Virginia.

Blackjewel will “remain responsible for all tax payments considered to be the ‘employer’s share,’ including, but not limited to, FICA.”

The money will be distributed to the former Blackjewel employees immediately. If any checks for the back wages can’t be distributed for any reason within 90 days, the money will be transferred to the Labor Department.

You can read more about the agreements below.