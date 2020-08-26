County mayors wait for guidance from Governor Lee on extending mask mandates

(WJHL)- Several Northeast Tennessee county mask mandates will expire August 29th, alongside Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing county leaders to enact those regulations.

On Wednesday, some county mayors told News Channel 11 they’re waiting to see if the governor will renew his executive order. Most mayors also said they believe the mandates are working to reduce COVID-19 spread in their counties.

Before Northeast Tennessee mask mandates started the week of July 13th, the 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases was tripling in the 10 days prior. Case number averages increased through the rest of July. But since mid-August, the 14-day average has trended downward.

A graph of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee counties shows the 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases sharply rose in July. The average began to plateau around August 5th. By mid-August, it began a downward trend.

Some health officials believe mask mandates are beginning to show their effects. In a statement to News Channel 11, Dr. Stephen May with the Sullivan County Health Regional Department said:

“It is well established that masking reduces disease transmission and with our lower community spread numbers over the last week, appears to be facilitating that decrease.”

At a Wednesday press conference, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said they also believe mask mandates are working.

“We’re coming up here on some mask mandate extensions that we would like to see continue to extend,” said Deaton.

If Governor Lee does not extend his executive order, mask mandates will expire on August 29th for Washington, Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Hawkins counties.

Mask mandates for Greene County and Sullivan County don’t expire until mid-September.

Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett hopes the governor will allow the extensions.

“If he extends it again, the mask mandate, and lets us make the call, I feel like we need a couple more weeks, at least two more weeks. If he doesn’t re-issue it, I encourage people to still wear it,” said Barnett.

Most county mayors wanted to wait on Governor Lee’s decision before discussing whether or not they would extend mask mandates. This included Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Unicoi County Mayor Bubba Evely.

In a message to News Channel 11, Mayor Evely said:

“I feel the mask mandates have contributed to the lower case numbers we are seeing. The Governor’s order is expiring Saturday which allows counties to require masks. I will have to wait & see if he extends the authority. I would recommend wearing a mask when out in public even if we can’t continue the mandate.”

Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor also believes mask-wearing has slowed virus spread in his county and encouraged residents to wear masks whether it’s mandated or not.

“And I do believe it has lessened the anxiety of our senior citizens. And if we can do things that are going to lessen their anxiety, cause them to have less cases, I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Taylor.