County Mayor: Morrill Motors in Erwin to close within next 12 months

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County officials have confirmed a local motor plant will be closing soon.

Unicoi County Mayor “Bubba” Evely says county officials were first informed of Morrill Motors’ coming closure Tuesday morning.

Evely told News Channel 11 Morrill Motors will close within the next 12 months.

Morrill Motors is a division of Regal Beloit, which is based in Wisconsin.

Robert Cherry, Regal Beloit’s Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations, told News Channel 11 the plant employs approximately 125 people.

Cherry says Regal Beloit will either transfer the production of Morrill Motors to other company facilities or outsource it.

Cherry says the transfer and outsourcing will take place over the next 12 months and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

You can read the full statement below:

“Regal Climate Solutions is in the process of restructuring its business to proactively position the company for long-term success. Following an extensive review, the Climate business has decided to close its Erwin, TN facility and will either transfer the production to other company facilities or outsource it. The transfer and outsourcing of work will take place over the next 12 months and is expected to be completed by September 2020. We are committed to working closely with our associates and customers throughout this process to minimize disruption or personal impact and to ensure a successful transition.” Robert Cherry

Vice President – Business Development & Investor Relations

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and on WJHL.com for the latest updates.