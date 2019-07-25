County Line Pie in Chuckey to hold soft opening Thursday night

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A restaurant specializing in freshly-made pizza pies and ice cream will be opening its doors Thursday night for a soft opening.

County Line Pie is the latest venture from business owners Jamie Dove and Elise Clair, who began their pizza endeavors with The Main Street Pizza Company in downtown Johnson City 10 years ago.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Thursday’s soft opening will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can find the restaurant at 5641 Erwin Highway in Chuckey.

