County: Hiker fell taking photo atop N Carolina waterfall, died of injuries despite rescue efforts

SALUDA, N.C. (AP/WLOS) – Authorities in North Carolina have identified a hiker who fell from a waterfall and died over the weekend.

It happened about an hour and a half from the Tri-Cities in Polk County on Saturday.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge confirmed to McClatchy news group on Monday that 28-year-old Aaron Post of South Carolina died after sliding down Big Bradley Falls.

He says he heard the hiker was taking a photo at the top of the remote Saluda, North Carolina, spot when he lost his balance and tumbled down.

ABC-affiliate WLOS reports that one of the victim’s friends tried to reach him, but was unable to get to him and called 911.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Henderson County Rescue Squad said they extracted Post from a rugged area and flew him in a helicopter to a hospital.

The county fire marshal says more than 50 rescuers rushed to the scene, and some repelled down to the base of the falls.

He says a Blackhawk helicopter crew dropped a basket to lift the victim up and out of the woods. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Hiking websites say the waterfall drops 75 feet (23 meters.)

News outlets reported in 2017 that a 47-year-old hiker died in a fall at the same spot.