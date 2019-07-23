Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lauren Akins and singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.

Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins’ belly. He added that he was “excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings.”

Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂 I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy pic.twitter.com/f1Im0RAySO — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 23, 2019

Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including “Die A Happy Man” and “Life Changes.”

