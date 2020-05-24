Country artist Morgan Wallen arrested after incident at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country artist Morgan Wallen was arrested on Saturday night around 11 p.m. for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on lower Broadway.

According to arrest records, officers observed security guards for the establishment kick the 27-year-old Wallen out of the club due to being disorderly inside by kicking glass items inside the club. Officers gave Wallen several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused.

Officers reported that Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and was a danger to himself and the public. Wallen got into multiple verbal altercations with people passing by and was placed under arrest due to being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, and the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue.

Wallen competed in 2014 on the NBC network competition The Voice but was eliminated during playoffs. Since that time, the Sneedville native was signed to two record labels and released the singles “The Way I Talk,” “Up Down” feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasin’ You.”

Bond was set at $500 total for the two offenses Saturday night.