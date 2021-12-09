Counties in Northeast Tennessee are taking legal action against a company they say fueled the opioid crisis

NORTHEAST, Tenn. (WJHL) – Numerous counties in Northeast Tennessee have filed a joint lawsuit against the company that they claim played a large role in increasing the disastrous effects of the opioid crisis.

Among the counties that joined the lawsuit against “Mckinsey and Company” are Greene, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington Counties.

In the suit, the counties allege that McKinsey worked with Purdue to increase OxyContin sales.

The suit states, “McKinsey participated in and helped orchestrate a broad scheme to deceptively

market opioids.”

The counties participating in the suit are requesting a trial by jury.