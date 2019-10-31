Costumes, candy, action! Niswonger Children’s Hospital brings Halloween to patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For 6-year-old Maddie Swedberg, Thursday was a big day.

She donned a pair of ears and a tail to match her kitty whiskers – she’d always wanted to be a cat for Halloween.

6-year-old Maddie Swedberg is a patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. She said she’s always wanted to be a cat for Halloween.

Usually, she goes to Niswonger Children’s Hospital for her cancer treatments.

But this time, she was there for the candy.

“I’ve always wanted to go trick-or-treating and stuff,” Maddie said. She was on the lookout for Snickers bars and candy corn, her favorite sweets, when she saw Pikachu, one of her favorite cartoon characters, and squealed with delight.

This is the 9th annual Spooky Trail at the hospital. Staff dressed as superheroes, wizards, pirates and beloved cartoon characters showered patients with candy and games.

Maddie Swedberg, 6, gathers candy at Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s annual Spooky Trail Halloween event.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said the event, sponsored by the hospital’s Child Life Services program, helps hospitalized patients celebrate holidays throughout the year.

“That’s what this is about today,” she said. “It’s Halloween and kids really want to dress up and trick-or-treat and have some fun, so we’re trying to make it a normal day, a normal trick-or-treating day at the hospital.”

Niswonger STaff dress up as beloved movie characters.

Themed candy stations greeted the children who came for trick-or-treating. Children got to meet some of their favorite characters as they combed through each station to fill their candy bags.

Niswonger’s Child Life Services program is an arm of the hospital designed to help patients and their families cope with the hospital experience through education, preparation and support.