Cost of proposed new school in Jonesborough may be less than new Boones Creek school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The plan to build a new school and athletic complex in Jonesborough will be less than what it cost to build a new school in Boones Creek, according to Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest.

Mayor Vest said they have compared the costs of the new Jonesborough School to the new Boones Creek School and shared with News Channel 11 the findings on Tuesday.

“The site and the development cost will be anywhere from $3 million to $5.5 million dollars less than what was paid out at Boones Creek,” he said. ” We can get out $32 million dollar number well below that, so that’s good news.”

Back in August, Mayor Vest told News Channel 11 he would be surprised if the new Jonesborough school project is not under the $30 million mark.

The Washington County Commission’s budget committee will vote on the school proposal on Wednesday.

Mayor Vest said he is confident that the commission will continue to move the project forward.

So far, the proposal has cleared the town’s Board of Mayor and Alderman, as well as the Washington County School Board, but Johnson City Schools have questioned the legality of the town’s plan.

The proposed site for the new school is off of North Cherokee Street near Tavern Hill Road.

Washington County would lease both properties, eventually owning the school while Jonesborough would keep the sports complex.