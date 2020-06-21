Coronavirus delays trial for woman charged in 1990 clown killing

ABINGDON, Va. (WFOR/WJHL)- The Coronavirus pandemic is delaying the trial of a Southwest Virginia woman charged with first degree murder.

According our CBS affiliate in Miami, WFOR, Sheila Keen Warren will now go before a Palm Beach County circuit judge on April 9th of next year.

She is accused of dressing up like a clown and fatally shooting her husband’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, at the victim’s Florida home in 1990.

Sheila Keen Warren and Michael Warren married a decade later and were living in Abingdon, Virginia when she was extradited to Florida in 2017.

Michael Warren has never been charged in his wife’s death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.