COPA Local Advisory Council hears multiple criticisms about Ballad Health

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – About two dozen speakers leveled a litany of criticisms about Ballad Health at Tuesday’s annual public hearing hosted by the nine-member COPA Local Advisory Council (LAC).

Chairman Dennis Phillips opened the meeting by telling attendees that the LAC has some of its own concerns about Ballad’s annual report and its operations. “We are behind the scenes working on concerns we have with Ballad,” Phillips said. “We want you to know we do hear you.”

About 90 minutes later, Phillips was being called on to resign from the LAC by the night’s final speaker, who wasn’t the first to complain about what they saw as conflicts of interest on the board.

“I don’t think we have any conflicts, the attorney general doesn’t feel we have any conflicts,” Phillips said after the hearing.

During the hearing, speakers focused on numerous perceived issues. Some told of encountering higher charges when their care was shifted to Ballad. Some spoke of perceived staffing shortages and extended wait times in the emergency room. Many, though not all, focused on changes in Kingsport, where Holston Valley Medical Center’s trauma center was downgraded from Level I status earlier this year and its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) was closed.

The LAC’s mandate and role is limited, something Phillips took pains to point out at the beginning of the meeting. It can make recommendations to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) about issues related to the certificate of public advantage that governs Ballad.

Following the meeting, Phillips reiterated the limited role and power that the LAC has. Phillips said while no one he’s heard from is happy about the NICU or the Trauma I decision, “the problem is there’s nothing that we on the local level, our legislators, this board, that we can really do about it.

“This was part of the initial agreement that was made between the state of Tennessee, the COPA and the hospital and it’s just the way it is. I’m sorry. We don’t have to like it, but we have to live within the rules.”

That COPA stems from the fact that Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System needed to be granted “state action immunity” in order to merge and not have that merger be subject to federal antitrust enforcement. One key component of state action immunity is that the state must engage in “active supervision” of any entity created through state action immunity — a role primarily fulfilled by TDH.

The transcript from Tuesday’s meeting will be available on the TDH website, and all comments are being reviewed by TDH for areas in which they may follow up, TDH’s Jeff Ockerman said. At one point, a detailed citizen complaint about specific treatment/procedural issues at a Ballad facility prompted Ockerman to say that TDH definitely would want to follow up to investigate whether it constituted a COPA violation or any other type of actionable offense.

Several citizens suggested the COPA and oversight aren’t working for the region and called for creation of a “hospital authority.” One, former Democratic Congressional candidate Dr. Marty Olsen, said hospital authorities are designed for greater public accountability and transparency than the not-for-profit governance employed by Ballad. Hospital authorities often fall under Open Meetings acts.

After the hearing, Phillips called for unity in making the merger work.

“If Ballad doesn’t succeed, it’s a major problem for everyone,” he said.