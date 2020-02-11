COPA advisory council: Public needs to understand our role

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) should help the COPA “Local Advisory Commission” (LAC) better explain its role to the public. TDH should also keep a careful eye on the requirement for Ballad to not employ more than 35 percent of area doctors in any specialty.

Those were among takeaways from the LAC’s second annual report released Feb. 6 and submitted to TDH. With the state attorney general, TDH oversees Ballad, which as a monopoly system operates under a Certificate of Public Advantage and specific “Terms of Certification.”

The COPA is aimed at ensuring Ballad provides better results than a non-monopoly situation would in four areas: “population health,” access to care, quality of care and cost.

Most public comments at the Jan. 7 LAC annual public hearing were outside the COPA’s scope, the LAC noted in its annual report.

“There seems to continue to be a general misunderstanding in the community about what issues relate to the COPA and what issues are outside the scope of the COPA,” the annual report said.

This year’s public hearing, which included 20 speakers, was comprised almost entirely of comments critical of Ballad Health. Ballad, created by the February 2018 merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System is governed by the COPA and its “Terms of Certification,” which include the LAC’s creation.

“I think that’s one of the hardest things for people to understand is what authority we as members of the LAC have,” LAC Chairman Dennis Phillips said Tuesday. Phillips bore the brunt of much harsh criticism at the January hearing, which included calls for his resignation from the volunteer board.

“We’re a group that can listen, certainly, and we do listen, but very few parts of what people want to talk about have to do with the COPA and things we can do anything about.”

Phillips said citizens with concerns about matters such as emergency room wait times, nursing shortages, pay and other issues he said are substantive should address those concerns in writing to the COPA monitor. “Those are things that need to be addressed by the commissioner’s (TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey) office.

Dennis Phillips speaks at the Jan. 7 Local Advisory Council meeting.

That’s what Phillips said he and his fellow board members have done, as individuals, in some instances.

“There’s certain concerns about the wait time at the emergency rooms, there’s concerns about wings of the hospitals being closed, which is apparently related to nursing shortages,” Phillips said. “We don’t know how much of that could be addressed by higher pay and how much is related to nationwide shortages, but those are things that have to be addressed by the commissioner’s office.”

Among other recommendations, the report said Tennessee should consider holding Ballad to its limit of employing no more than 35 percent of physicians in any specialty.

The LAC called for the state to watch Ballad’s use of employed physicians and contract traveling physicians to keep the system from controlling too many doctors. The COPA imposed the 35 percent limit.

‘Ballad likely has the tools to accomplish their end goal of 30 percent risk-based contracting while staying under the 35 percent cap on physician employment.’ COPA Local advisory council, annual report

Ballad has requested and been granted several exemptions. In its annual COPA report, Ballad said the state of Virginia’s requirement that Ballad reach a level of 30 percent “risk-based contracting” models conflicts with the 35 percent cap. Risk-based contracting reimburses providers based on the cost and quality of a patient’s overall care episode, which typically includes not just inpatient care but other providers as well.

The LAC didn’t see it that way.

“Ballad likely has the tools to accomplish their end goal of 30 percent risk-based contracting while staying under the 35 percent cap on physician employment,” the report said.

It recommended that COPA monitor Larry Fitzgerald review the cap’s impact on access and competition in the region in addition to studying what impact it really has on Ballad’s ability to increase its use of risk-based contracting.

Phillips did say he could envision situations that would justify a waiver, but added that he “absolutely” supports the intent behind the cap — protecting independent physicians’ groups ability to operate on a level playing field in the presence of a monopoly.

The LAC report referenced focus during 2019 on “ways to elicit balanced, relevant and useful feedback from the community.” A public input subcommittee’s late October, 2019 recommendations included:

Allowing up to 10 speakers three minutes each to provide input at the LAC’s quarterly meetings – “limited to COPA violations and focus areas adopted by the LAC.”

Maintaining focus during the LAC’s meetings on the COPA’s four main elements. The merger created a monopoly and results in those four areas — population health, access to health care services, health care quality and financial stability and performance — is supposed to be better than it would have been without a merger.

— is supposed to be better than it would have been without a merger. Limiting the annual meeting’s public comments to 90 minutes and up to three minutes per speaker.

Including in quarterly meetings reports on: year-to-date totals of Ballad’s monetary commitments; on terms of certification appraisals, waivers and modifications; and a quarterly report from the COPA monitor.

On those four main elements, the LAC reported satisfaction with accomplishments in population health. It noted the rollout of several community initiatives and a “Ballad as an Example” program aimed at helping Ballad employees achieve their health goals.

On access, the report praised the opening of the Lee County, Va. urgent care center and plans to open a critical access hospital there this year, but noted members couldn’t find specific information on behavioral or pediatric health access.

With respect to quality, the report said though many attachments related to quality were included in Ballad’s annual report, “LAC members did not find all of them meaningful.” It noted improvements in 11 of 16 quality “target measures” from the initial baseline, but added that “patient satisfaction scores have declined in two of the three metrics.”

As for financial stability, the report complained that though Ballad lists “many efforts to streamline services that have resulted in significant cost savings,” members couldn’t get specifics. “LAC members have questions about why Ballad’s financial statements are considered a confidential section of this report.”