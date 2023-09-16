The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 80 degrees. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm through the afternoon and evening.

Look for mostly cloudy skies through Saturday night as scattered showers continue. The low will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

We will continue to see scattered showers through Sunday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 79 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few afternoon pop-up showers.

Skies start to clear Monday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Fair skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in store for Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

And for next Friday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Saturday morning.