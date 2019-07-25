Contura Energy seeking to be named stalking horse bidder for Blackjewel assets

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Certain assets of the bankrupt Blackjewel L.L.C. may soon belong to Contura Energy, Inc., a U.S. coal supplier.

According to a release from Contura Energy, the company will be seeking a bid on Blackjewel’s assets in the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in Wyoming and the Pax Surface mine in West Virginia.

The release says that Contura would provide an initial purchase deposit of over $8 million. However, if no superior bids are taken, Contura would add an additional $12.5 million to that number.

Contura says they hope to rehire the majority of the Wyoming employees and will make decisions on Pax Assets once they’ve purchase the mine.

