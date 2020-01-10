Continued discussions for Unicoi to form its own ambulance service

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Unicoi Ambulance committee met again to discuss an interlocal agreement to form their own ambulance service.

“You’ve had 24 days and we still don’t have a response and we- the county voted on this in November,” said Unicoi Ambulance committee chair John Mosely.

HAPPENING NOW: The towns of Unicoi and Erwin and Unicoi County are meeting to discuss creating their own ambulance service. pic.twitter.com/I8OJa3WYPl — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) January 9, 2020

Unicoi county and the town of Erwin have both agreed to enter in an agreement to form an ambulance alliance.

“You can cross me all you want to, but we’re going to check this out,” said town of Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch. His board his not yet voted.

“There’s really not a hold-up- it’s mostly that we haven’t been involved,” said Lynch.

Town of Unicoi mayor Johnny Lynch says he doesn’t have enough information to say whether or not the town of Unicoi will commit. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) January 9, 2020

He says response times are a concern for him. “We’re pretty far out in the north end of the county,” said Lynch.

Washington County/Johnson City EMS has been running the service for the past six months. Chief Dan Wheely says that additional ambulances and garages can be added to accommodate needs.

“I don’t want you all to get focused on the way it is today is the way it always has to be,” said Wheely. “The way it is today is because of the situation we’re in.”

Mosely determined that an agreement needs to be reached soon so a board can be approved, a business structure can be created and an ambulance license can be applied for.

“All parties should know where they stand on (January) the 27th and everything should come together after that,” said Mosely.

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley says the town’s attorney has a draft of the interlocal agreement with the town of Unicoi and without ready to go. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) January 9, 2020

The Town of Unicoi will decide on whether or not to join the town of Erwin and Unicoi county at their meeting on January 21st. Mayor Johnny Lynch says if his board votes yes they will call a meeting to further enact the plan.

The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be revisiting the agreement again on January 20th and 27th. Unicoi county’s commission will also look at this again at their meeting on January 27th.