Yuengling’s Hershey Chocolate Beer to be released in multiple states. Yes Virginia, you’re included

HERSHEY, Pa. (WFXR) – It’s a partnership that beer lovers with a sweet tooth will certainly be intrigued with.
Yuengling and The Hershey Company have teamed up to offer a chocolate beer porter that will be available as a bottle or on draft in all 21 states where Yuengling beer is sold, including in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Each bottle contains 4.7-percent alcohol.
In 2019, Yuengling and Hershey’s partnered to develop a limited-edition chocolate porter that was only available in draft in a smaller number of states.
To find a location near you that sells the porter, click here.
Latest Stories
- Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to both LA deputies shot in ambush attack
- Oklahoma dad battles through stroke, COVID-19 to get to daughter’s wedding
- Texas father accused of letting 13-year-old drive them to get ice cream while he was drunk
- Trump insists he’s always denounced white supremacist groups
- NASCAR set to return Cup Series race to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021