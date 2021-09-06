Which state has the most luxury cars?

(iSeeCars) – Luxury cars account for 19.9 percent of all vehicle sales in the United States. Buyers are drawn to luxury vehicles for reasons including extra features, enhanced driving performance, and advanced technology. There’s also the prestige that comes with driving a car with a luxury nameplate that helps justify paying the extra cost.
Regardless of the reason for owning a luxury vehicle, some states attract more luxury car buyers than others. In which states do the most drivers choose luxury vehicles? iSeeCars.com analyzed over 8.3 million car sales to find out.
|Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|State
|% Share of Luxury Cars
|1
|California
|28.2%
|2
|New Jersey
|26.8%
|3
|Florida
|25.3%
|4
|Connecticut
|23.7%
|5
|Georgia
|23.0%
|6
|Hawaii
|22.7%
|7
|Texas
|22.6%
|8
|Nevada
|22.3%
|9
|Maryland
|22.3%
|10
|Arizona
|21.8%
|11
|Illinois
|21.8%
|12
|New York
|21.4%
|13
|Virginia
|20.8%
|14
|Rhode Island
|20.7%
|15
|Massachusetts
|20.4%
|Overall Average
|19.9%
|16
|Washington
|19.5%
|17
|Colorado
|19.1%
|18
|North Carolina
|18.9%
|19
|Oregon
|18.6%
|20
|Delaware
|17.0%
|21
|Alabama
|16.5%
|22
|South Carolina
|16.4%
|23
|Louisiana
|16.3%
|24
|Pennsylvania
|16.3%
|25
|Tennessee
|15.9%
|26
|New Hampshire
|15.1%
|27
|Missouri
|14.6%
|28
|Ohio
|14.4%
|29
|Kansas
|14.1%
|30
|Mississippi
|14.0%
|31
|Oklahoma
|13.8%
|32
|Indiana
|13.8%
|33
|Michigan
|13.7%
|34
|Minnesota
|13.6%
|35
|New Mexico
|13.4%
|36
|Utah
|13.2%
|37
|Arkansas
|13.0%
|38
|Kentucky
|12.6%
|39
|Wisconsin
|12.4%
|40
|Nebraska
|11.8%
|41
|Iowa
|10.7%
|42
|Alaska
|10.4%
|43
|Maine
|10.3%
|44
|South Dakota
|8.7%
|45
|Idaho
|8.7%
|46
|North Dakota
|8.0%
|47
|Vermont
|8.0%
|48
|West Virginia
|7.9%
|49
|Montana
|7.8%
|50
|Wyoming
|7.5%
- California is the state with the most luxury cars, with luxury vehicles accounting for 28.2 percent of the state’s vehicle share.
- The state with the lowest share of used luxury cars is Wyoming at 7.5 percent.
- Fifteen states have more luxury cars than average, with nine of the 15 being East Coast states.
- The states with the lowest share of luxury cars tend to be the states that are the least densely populated.
Methodology:
iSeeCars analyzed over 8.3 million used cars sold between February and July 2021. The number of cars from a luxury brand sold in each state was aggregated and expressed as a percentage share.
