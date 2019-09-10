Wendy’s to launch breakfast nationwide in 2020, will hire 20,000 people

The Wendy’s Company announced plans today to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. system in 2020. The menu features signature items including the Breakfast Baconator®, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WJHL) – Wendy’s announced Monday that it plans to offer breakfast at its restaurants across the country starting in 2020.

Breakfast is currently offered at more than 300 Wendy’s locations.

The breakfast menu includes items such as the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The company said it will hire about 20,000 crew members to support the expansion.

