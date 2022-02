JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — While a specific opening date has not been set yet, Weigel’s officials hope to open its new Jonesborough location in late spring or early summer.

The new Weigel’s convenience store will be located at the corner of Highway 11E and Headtown Road.

The Powell, Tennessee-based company operates dozens of stores in East Tennessee, mainly in and around the Knoxville area.

Weigel’s also has stores in Kingsport and Bristol.