Waze launches snow warning feature

FILE – In this March 27, 2017, file photo, the Waze application is displayed on a smartphone in San Francisco. On Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, Google announced it will begin offering its pay-to-carpool service throughout the U.S. in an effort to reduce the commute-time congestion that its popular Waze navigation app is designed to avoid. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The travel app Waze is launching a new winter weather feature after working with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The app will now allow users to report when a road hasn’t been plowed of snow yet and will inform drivers when they are approaching a road that other drivers reported as unplowed.

VDOT says it suggested the idea to Waze and will monitor the data when winter weather strikes.

The new feature can be found in the app by selecting Hazards > Weather > Unplowed Road. The app is free to download and is available for Android and iOS.