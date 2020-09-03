Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys

It’s that time of year again when families — especially kids — are starting to think about what will go on their Christmas lists.

On Thursday, Walmart released its annual list of the year’s hottest toys.

“This year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year,” Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said in a statement. “Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged with learning-based play.”

The Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, The Jetson Plasma Hoverboard and BopIt game with a Baby Yoda theme are all expected to be popular items.

The list features 36 top toys tested and chosen by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” Ronchetto said.

Walmart merchandising experts told USA Today that the coronavirus pandemic is prompting kids to choose different kinds of toys this year.

“More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play,” the company said.

Walmart said kids can test out the toys on the list at the virtual Walmart Wonder Lab, a site created in partnership with eko, a developer of interactive video technology.