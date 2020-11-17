Waffle House partners with brewing company to create bacon-flavored beer

GREENSBORO, Ga. (WJHL) – When you think of Waffle House, foods like All-Star Specials or Hashbrown Bowls might come to mind. If you think of beverages related to the chain, your mind would probably go to coffee, orange juice or milk.

How about beer?

Waffle House has collaborated with Oconee Brewing Co. to create a red ale with a unique flavor.

According to the Greensboro, Georgia-based brewery, the Waffle House – Bacon & Kegs is a “bacon-infused red ale.”

The brewery’s website says the ale is dark red in color with a scent and flavor of bacon blended with the base beer.

Oconee Brewing Company has done a BIG thing! An "all the way" kind of HUGE thing!!



We are proud to announce the upcoming release of our collaboration with @WaffleHouse – Bacon & Kegs bacon infused red ale!#gabeer #baconandkegs #wafflehouse pic.twitter.com/7k6Xm9SR3o — oconeebrewingco (@oconeebrewingco) November 13, 2020

Oconee Brewing Co. says on its website that Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast foods or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone drink.

The ale is 6.5% alcohol by volume and will be available in six packs or as a draft exclusively at the brewery starting on Friday, December 18.

The beer is currently set to only be sold at the brewery in Georgia, and state law prohibits the brewery from shipping beer directly to customers. However, you can order the ale online and pick it up from OBC during its business hours.