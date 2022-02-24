RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, or ABC, stores will return to normal operating hours next month.

The agency announced that beginning March 1, all 396 stores will open by 10 a.m. daily except for those that normally open later on Sundays. Store closing times, which vary by store, will remain the same.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” Travis Hill, CEO of Virginia ABC, said in a release. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Virginia ABC stores have been opening daily at noon since Jan. 24 due to staffing issues caused by the latest COVID-19 surge.