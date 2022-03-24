KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A milkshake bar that has caught the nation’s attention with an appearance on Shark Tank and through social media videos will soon open their first store in Tennessee.

The Yard Milkshake Bar is expanding, building their 19th location in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The company was founded in Gulf Shores, Alabama by Chelsea and Logan Green in 2017. The milkshake bar caught the attention of the hit TV show Shark Tank and has since gone on social media.

At the time of their 2019 appearance on Shark Tank, the Greens already owned and operated four locations. Business mogul Mark Cuban struck a deal to pay $400,000 for a 22% stake in all future business.

The new location will be at Lumberjack Square 2530 Parkway #5 in Pigeon Forge. The grand opening is scheduled to take place on April 1.

Birthday Cake

Cereal Killer

Cookie Monster

Unicorn

Mermaid

The business boasts over six million likes on TikTok and has nearly 400,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.

Owner of the new location Stacy Babin expressed her excitement for the grand opening of the milkshake bar.

“I have such wonderful memories of family vacations from my childhood, so of course I continued the tradition and took my children so they would have those same memories,” said Babin. “I feel so blessed to start my business with The Yard in such a special place.”