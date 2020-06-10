Unique grocery items hard to come by during pandemic

(CNN) Experts say food manufacturers have cut back on producing some more unique foods in order to meet demand for traditional items.

When stay-at-home orders went into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, companies like General Mills, Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Campbell’s saw a massive spike in demand for some products.

To help meet that increase, they sped up production lines on their most popular items, and that meant cutting back on more fringe offerings.

Translating to fewer varieties of JIF peanut butter, Oreo cookies and Frito-Lay chips at the store.

Analysts say companies will likely go back to producing a wider variety of items soon.

