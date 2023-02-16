JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday Morning announced plans to close dozens of stores across the country, including its two stores in the Tri-Cities.

According to the company’s website, the Tuesday Morning stores in Kingsport and Johnson City are among those slated to close.

It is unclear when they will close.

Tuesday Morning says affected stores will be running store-closing sales.

The Kingsport store is located in the Kingsport Shopping Center at 1409 East Stone Drive. The Johnson City store is located in Ken’s Plaza at 3122 East Oakland Avenue.