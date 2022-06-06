NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans continue to see gas prices climb; however, according to AAA officials, the state also landed a spot on the country’s top 10 least expensive gas prices.

A weekly report from AAA revealed that prices at the pump, on average, inched upward by 23 cents within the last week, reaching record highs again with a $4.50 average per gallon — nearly 50 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.62 pricier than one year ago.

“We’re once again experiencing record high prices at the pump in Tennessee,” stated AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper in a news release. “One silver lining for Tennesseans is that despite the recent spike in prices, Tennessee is currently the 9th least expensive market in the nation. Another round of increases at the pump is likely this week as volatile crude oil prices alongside growing demand and tightening supplies continue to affect the market.”

Johnson and Washington counties are on the pricier end, with the average gallon of gas selling for $4.587 and $4.537, respectively. Greene County offers the lowest gas prices on average locally in Northeast Tennessee at $4.445 a gallon.

While Tennessee’s average gas price stands at $4.50, more than half of Tennesseans — 60%, to be exact — can find gas below that mark. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $4.31 for regular unleaded, and the highest 10% for the same gas type reached $4.77.

AAA cited increased demand for oil and a tight supply as key factors in the price jump, with experts noting a further spike experienced following the high demand for gas for Memorial Day weekend travel.

Over the state line in Virginia, gas price averages top Tennessee’s at $4.639 per gallon, according to AAA. Several Southwest Virginia counties continue to see some of the highest prices in the state, with Buchanan and Washington counties averaging at $4.689 and $4.617, respectively.

For more information on gas prices by state and county, click here.