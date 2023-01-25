BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway.

The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather.

Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the process has been going.

“We finally finished up all the grade work, all of our primary steel has been delivered, our secondary steel will be here in a couple weeks and about that time we will be pouring concrete as well,” Callahan said.

Callahan and his team are hoping to have the structure built by June and open for business in October, but more work needs to be done.

The new facility will create more space for productivity.

“Right now we’re bottling about a thousand bottles a week, at max capacity this facility will be able to bottle 700 to 800 a day, and that might sound like a lot, but when you’re trying to distribute a product on the national level were going to need that,” Callahan said.

The new Tennessee Hills facility will offer a unique customer experience for visitors.

“Our customer experience is to be able to taste the products we make, actually see how it’s made,” Callahan said. “We’re going to have a museum aspect, and so it’s going to tell the story of the people of Appalachia and how we immigrated from Ireland and Scotland.”