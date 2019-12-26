Tennessee company recalls egg salad sandwiches over possible listeria contamination

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee company is recalling egg salad sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.

Great American Deli issued the recall after an ingredient supplier, Almark Foods, initiated its own recall.

The recall includes #114 egg salad sandwiches with UPC 7-41431-00114. Affected lots include 19094, 19107, 19129, 19155, 19158, 19218, 19237, 19259, 19274, 19297, 19304, 19310, 19322, 19336.

Affected products may have been delivered to convenience stores and vending machines in Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The company says it has not received any reports of illness so far.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled sandwiches are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may also contact the company at 1-800-343-1327 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious to sometimes fatal infections, mainly in those with weak immune systems.