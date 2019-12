FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The chain’s “Love and Tacos” contest offers couples the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The winner will be announced […]

(NEXSTAR)- Taco bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.

Tuesday the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21-new offerings to its dollar menu next year.

Double-stacked tacos will kick it off.

They are available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck and for a limited time starting on December 26th.