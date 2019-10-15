Taco Bell pulls beef from some restaurants after metal shavings found

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell and Pizza Hut say they’re getting rid of artificial colors and flavors, making them the latest big food companies scrambling to distance themselves from ingredients people might find unappetizing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, […]

IRVINE, Calif. (WJHL) — Taco Bell has pulled about 2.3 million pounds of ground beef from some restaurants and distribution centers over quality concerns, according to a company news release posted Monday.

The company says as of Monday all affected restaurants have removed and discarded the recalled beef. That includes stores in 21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast, and Northeast regions.

According to a recall from supplier Kenosha Beef International, the company has received three complaints of metal shavings being found in the affected beef.

Citing the USDA, Taco Bell says there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the affected beef.

The company says the affected beef was produced at one plant location and on one of two lines used to make seasoned beef.

