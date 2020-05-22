Starbucks introduces new summer-inspired menu

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (CNN) – Starbucks is celebrating the change of seasons with a new summer inspired menu.

The Iced Guava Passion Fruit Drink, the Unicorn Cake Pop, and the Grilled Chicken and Hummus Protein Box are all on the menu.

The S’mores Frappuccino blended beverage is also returning to the menu for the summer of 2020.

Starbucks is also promoting its Cold Brew Concentrate and Bottled Frappuccino Chilled Coffee drink, which are now available at various retail locations.

The company says the Starbucks delivery service is now available in 48 states where both Starbucks and Uber Eats operate. Starbucks says it aims to exceed CDC standards for public health and safety.