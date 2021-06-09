Starbucks ingredient shortage means ‘various items’ may be unavailable to make popular drinks

Starbucks has confirmed “temporary supply shortages” of some products following reports of unavailable ingredients at stores across multiple states. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Bad news for Starbucks customers who require dozens of ingredients in their preferred drinks.

Starbucks has confirmed “temporary supply shortages” of some products following reports of unavailable ingredients at stores across multiple states. The shortages are affecting various items depending on location, and may even vary from store to store, Starbucks said.

“Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time,” a Starbucks spokesperson said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible.”

Starbucks customers using the Starbucks app are also currently greeted with a message apologizing for the supply shortages.

“Feel free to browse the menu for different options or ask your barista for a recommendation,” the message reads.

Starbucks did not specifically reveal which ingredients were affected. An internal memo, cited by Business Insider, allegedly listed 25 different ingredients that were on a “temporary hold.” Among them were hazelnut syrup and chai tea bags, the outlet reported.

Some customers on Twitter have become aware of the shortages since at least the beginning of the month. In response, social-media users claiming to be current Starbucks employees have confirmed shortages, with some even noting specific unavailable drinks or ingredients at their specific stores.

Another barista simply asked customers to be patient amid the shortages.

“PLEASE DONT YELL AT STARBUCKS BARISTAS IF WE RUN OUT OF SOMETHING TO MAKE YOUR DRINK!” one woman wrote on Twitter. “STARBUCKS IS HAVING A SHORTAGE ON ITEMS AND WE (BARISTAS) HAVE NO CONTROL OVER IT! THANK YOU!”