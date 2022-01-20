Some Brightridge customers will be receiving discounted rates for broadband

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Brightridge Broadband customers could soon be saving money on their internet bills.

To achieve this, Brightridge is participating in the $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program that was created by Congress to help lower-income households stay connected.

The program will offer up to $30 a month off of broadband bills for those who qualify.

Officials with Brightridge say that having a reliable connection is essential when working and learning from home.

“Those that have no internet, the students that go on to a post-secondary degree program is 47%,” said Chief Broadband and Technology Officer Stacy Evans. “Contrast that to those that have a decent internet access, it goes to 65% that go on to secondary education.”

The program stipulates that a three-member family that earns up to $49,920 can qualify.

More information can be found on the Affordable Connectivity Program on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.