Some Brightridge customers will be receiving discounted rates for broadband

Consumer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Brightridge Broadband customers could soon be saving money on their internet bills.

To achieve this, Brightridge is participating in the $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program that was created by Congress to help lower-income households stay connected.

The program will offer up to $30 a month off of broadband bills for those who qualify.

Officials with Brightridge say that having a reliable connection is essential when working and learning from home.

“Those that have no internet, the students that go on to a post-secondary degree program is 47%,” said Chief Broadband and Technology Officer Stacy Evans. “Contrast that to those that have a decent internet access, it goes to 65% that go on to secondary education.”

The program stipulates that a three-member family that earns up to $49,920 can qualify.

More information can be found on the Affordable Connectivity Program on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss