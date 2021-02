(WJHL) – Two famous treats will be returning to McDonald’s restaurants on February 15.

According to a release from Lee Street PR on behalf of McDonald’s, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back at the franchise for a limited time.

The release says Tri-Cities franchises will donate “25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold to Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

