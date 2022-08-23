PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Piney Flats has a new hardware, lawn and garden equipment destination.

The second Curt’s Ace Hardware cut the ribbon and opened its doors to customers Tuesday morning. The first Curt’s Ace Hardware opened in Bristol, Virginia in July.

The chain has started opening locations since Food City joined the Ace Hardware family of businesses earlier in 2022.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said more stores are expected to open throughout the region in the near future.

“We know that as time goes on that all these stores will really become very popular,” Smith said. “We look forward to getting our Mize Ace Hardware open down in Gray next, then we’ll move on to Erwin and Elizabethton before the year is over.”

The stores carry the name Curt as a nod to Smith’s grandfather.