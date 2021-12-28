Scooter’s Coffee coming to Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new drive-thru coffee shop is coming to Colonial Heights.

Scooter’s Coffee will open a new location at 4287 Fort Henry Drive in the General shopping center.

The national coffee chain sells a variety of drinks, including specialty espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, teas, and more. Scooter’s signature beverage is the “Caramelicious,” which consists of espresso, hot milk, and caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and more caramel. The menu also includes breakfast foods.

Scooter’s has more than 350 locations in 21 states, including a store in Knoxville. The Colonial Heights location will be the company’s first in the Tri-Cities region.

A company spokesperson said the new store will employ about 15 people. Available job opportunities can be found on the company’s website.

With construction well underway, Scooter’s plans to open the new location around the end of February.