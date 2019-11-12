1  of  3
RECALL: Ezzo Sausage Co. recalling 25,000 pounds of meat due to possible listeria contamination

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – For those who own a restaurant here in our region, there’s some food being recalled that could affect your business.

Pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,000 pounds of meat following a possible listeria contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service made the announcement over the weekend.

The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni and sausage.

The recalled products were made on October 29, October 30, and November 5.

The USDA wants restaurants that bought these products throw them out or return them.

So far, no one has gotten sick from the meats.

