JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Project BBQ has been serving Texas-style barbecue from its food truck in Johnson City for about a year now, but now the time has come for Project BBQ to upgrade.

Customers will soon be able to sit down inside a new Project BBQ restaurant and enjoy the same food they have been enjoying for some time now.

The new restaurant will be located in the former Dixie Barbecue and Route 36 location on Roan Street.

“We’ll have burgers, wings, random specials throughout the week, soups, stew, tacos. Basically anything we can think of. All of our meat, we still will be smoking it low and slow and then using it for different items,” said Alex Weaver from Project BBQ.

Project BBQ aims to have a grand opening for its new location in mid-March.