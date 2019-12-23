Pringles introduces new ‘Rick and Morty’ themed chips

(CNN) – To all the Rick and Morty fans, there’s a new snack you can enjoy while watching your favorite show.

Pringles is releasing a chip inspired by the Adult Swim cartoon.

The flavor is called “Pickle Rick,” named after the vegetable reincarnation of the character Rick Sanchez, a wacky scientist who turns himself into a talking pickle.

Adult Swim will create an animated commercial for the new chip that will air during the Super Bowl.

The special-edition chips will be available in grocery stores nationwide in early February.