Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A exchange shady tweets over chicken sandwich

The battle of the chicken sandwiches hit social media Monday.

The Twitter feud started when Chick-Fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as “the original.”

Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question “y’all good?”

The fried chicken fast-food chain released its first chicken sandwich nationwide a week ago.

The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.

Twitter users joined in the fray, sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

