LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11

Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A exchange shady tweets over chicken sandwich

Consumer

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

The battle of the chicken sandwiches hit social media Monday.

The Twitter feud started when Chick-Fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as “the original.”

Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question “y’all good?”

The fried chicken fast-food chain released its first chicken sandwich nationwide a week ago.

The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.

Twitter users joined in the fray, sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.

Latest News:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss