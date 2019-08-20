The battle of the chicken sandwiches hit social media Monday.
The Twitter feud started when Chick-Fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as “the original.”
Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question “y’all good?”
The fried chicken fast-food chain released its first chicken sandwich nationwide a week ago.
The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.
Twitter users joined in the fray, sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.
Latest News:
- Breakfast, lunch is now free to all students at 77 Atlanta Public Schools
- Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops
- Week four of Blackjewel protest begins
- Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A exchange shady tweets over chicken sandwich
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms