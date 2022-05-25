KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant on East Stone Drive could soon be getting a makeover.
Plans for the demolition and construction of a new Chick-fil-A at the same location have been submitted to the City of Kingsport.
According to the plans, the entire site will be demolished, including the existing 3,971 square-foot building. It will be replaced by a 4,971 square-foot restaurant that will feature a dual fulfillment drive-thru plus “order meal delivery and face-to-face canopy systems.” The proposed two-lane drive-thru and relocation of the drive-thru entrance are expected to reduce back-ups and improve traffic flow.
Renderings also show plans to construct an outdoor patio dining area with 32 seats.
The plans list a tentative construction start date of July and an estimated end date of December.
News Channel 11 reached out to the operator of the East Stone Drive Chick-fil-A but had not received a response as of Wednesday evening.
The East Stone Drive location is the only Chick-fil-A in Kingsport, however, there are locations in Johnson City, Bristol, Elizabethton, and Greeneville.