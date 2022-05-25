KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant on East Stone Drive could soon be getting a makeover.

Plans for the demolition and construction of a new Chick-fil-A at the same location have been submitted to the City of Kingsport.

According to the plans, the entire site will be demolished, including the existing 3,971 square-foot building. It will be replaced by a 4,971 square-foot restaurant that will feature a dual fulfillment drive-thru plus “order meal delivery and face-to-face canopy systems.” The proposed two-lane drive-thru and relocation of the drive-thru entrance are expected to reduce back-ups and improve traffic flow.

Renderings also show plans to construct an outdoor patio dining area with 32 seats.

Rendering submitted along with demolition and construction plans to the City of Kingsport

The plans list a tentative construction start date of July and an estimated end date of December.

News Channel 11 reached out to the operator of the East Stone Drive Chick-fil-A but had not received a response as of Wednesday evening.

A drawing of the proposed new Chick-fil-A restaurant that was submitted to the City of Kingsport

The East Stone Drive location is the only Chick-fil-A in Kingsport, however, there are locations in Johnson City, Bristol, Elizabethton, and Greeneville.