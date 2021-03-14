Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza pie!

(WSPA) – Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel will offer a buttermilk pie with a custard filling, whipped cream and strawberries for $3.99. It also has a chicken pot pie for $5.99.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut brought back the $10 tastemaker deal on Sunday for a limited time, which includes a large pizza with any three toppings.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.