Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza pie!

Consumer

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

(WSPA) – Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel will offer a buttermilk pie with a custard filling, whipped cream and strawberries for $3.99. It also has a chicken pot pie for $5.99.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut brought back the $10 tastemaker deal on Sunday for a limited time, which includes a large pizza with any three toppings.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss