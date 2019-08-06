Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC files for bankruptcy, closes 29 stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed more than two dozen stores as it plans to divide the company.

In a news release Monday, the Memphis-based company said it closed 19 Marie Callender’s and 10 Perkins locations on Sunday.

The company has 342 Perkins and 28 Marie Callender’s locations. It is unclear which ones closed.

Perkins & Marie Callender’s also announced plans to sell its Perkins business and Foxtail bakery business to Perkins LLC.

Foxtail makes pies, pancake mixes, cookie dough, and muffin batter for in-store bakeries and third-party customers.

Discussions are ongoing about the potential sale of Marie Callendar.

The company said operations will continue as usual at its remaining locations.

The bankruptcy case can be followed online.