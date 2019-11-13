1  of  27
Oreo releases creme-filled eggs, rivaling Easter staple

by: Nicholas Erebia and Emma Simmons

(Nabisco)

(WIAT) — Step aside, Cadbury! Oreo has released a creme-filled egg just in time for the holiday season.

The tasty treat is reminiscent of a Cadbury Creme Egg, but rest assured, it is a remarkable deviation from the Easter staple. Wrapped in festive foil, the chocolate eggshell is packed with a crunchy, cookies-and-creme filling.

By now you’re probably wondering how you can get your hands on these (presumably) delectable delights. Well, wonder no more! Right now, you can pick up a box of five eggs at Walmart for $3.48, perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself. We won’t judge. Fair warning, the world is filled with Scrooges who will question your life choices.

